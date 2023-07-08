The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .269 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

In 75.4% of his 57 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.

Jimenez has driven in a run in 28 games this season (49.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 28 times this season (49.1%), including one multi-run game.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .299 AVG .236 .331 OBP .294 .462 SLG .491 9 XBH 14 5 HR 7 19 RBI 21 24/6 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings