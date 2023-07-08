The John Deere Classic is underway, and Dylan Wu is currently in 64th place with a score of -1.

Looking to place a bet on Dylan Wu at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Dylan Wu Insights

Wu has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Wu's average finish has been 36th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Wu has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 36 -6 267 0 17 0 1 $1.2M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Wu has had an average finishing position of 54th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Wu last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 64th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,011 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 278 yards longer than average.

The average course Wu has played in the past year (7,295 yards) is six yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.69 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 37th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Wu was better than 65% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Wu recorded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wu recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Wu had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Wu's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Wu finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wu recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Wu Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Wu's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

