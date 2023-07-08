Following the first round of the John Deere Classic, David Lipsky is currently 89th with a score of E.

Looking to wager on David Lipsky at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

David Lipsky Insights

Lipsky has finished below par six times and posted six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 13 rounds played.

Lipsky has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Lipsky has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Lipsky has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 39 -5 265 0 16 1 2 $1.4M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Lipsky has had an average finish of 57th with a personal best of 24th at this tournament.

Lipsky made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Lipsky finished 89th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,011.

The courses that Lipsky has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,256 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

Lipsky's Last Time Out

Lipsky was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic placed him in the 51st percentile.

Lipsky shot better than only 1% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Lipsky carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lipsky had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Lipsky's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average (5.9).

In that most recent competition, Lipsky's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Lipsky finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lipsky carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Lipsky's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

