D.A. Points is in the field at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse available is $7,400,000.00.

D.A. Points Insights

Points has finished under par three times and posted three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Points has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Points finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Points finished 38th in his only finish over his last five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 38 -5 283 0 1 0 0 $15,390

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Points did not make the cut in any of his last nine trips to this event.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards, 263 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's event.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

The courses that Points has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,346 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be at 7,289 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Points' Last Time Out

Points finished in the fourth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which landed him in the 26th percentile among all competitors.

Points shot better than only 1% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Points carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, worse than the field average of 1.7.

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Points recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.8).

Points' five birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the field average of 6.8.

At that most recent tournament, Points had a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Points ended the AT&T Byron Nelson without carding a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Points had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.4).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Points Odds to Win: +100000

