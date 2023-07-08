Cody Gribble is part of the field at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse available is $7,400,000.00.

Looking to bet on Gribble at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Cody Gribble Insights

Gribble has finished under par seven times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has not finished any of his most recent 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Gribble has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Gribble has had an average finish of 51st.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Gribble has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 44 -3 283 0 9 0 2 $523,252

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Gribble placed 34th in his lone recent finish at this event in three trips.

Gribble has one made cut in his past three appearances at this tournament.

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 263 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Gribble has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,345 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be at 7,289 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Gribble's Last Time Out

Gribble was in the seventh percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 13th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Gribble shot better than just 28% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Gribble failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Gribble had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Gribble carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Gribble had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Gribble finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Gribble recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Gribble Odds to Win: +35000

