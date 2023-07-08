Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .270 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 13 walks.

Morel has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 31.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has an RBI in 20 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .282 AVG .260 .301 OBP .330 .615 SLG .563 11 XBH 13 7 HR 8 21 RBI 16 26/3 K/BB 30/10 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings