Chad Ramey will compete from July 6- 9 in the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, taking on a par-71, 7,289-yard course.

Looking to bet on Ramey at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Chad Ramey Insights

Ramey has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Ramey has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 40 -5 279 0 13 0 0 $872,475

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 263 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Ramey has played in the past year has been 33 yards shorter than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Ramey's Last Time Out

Ramey was in the 17th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.68-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 97th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ramey was better than just 28% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Ramey carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ramey carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (1.9).

Ramey's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.9.

At that last outing, Ramey never had a bogey or worse on any of the 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Ramey finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ramey finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Ramey Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.