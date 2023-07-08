Carl Yuan is in 89th place, at E, after the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Looking to bet on Carl Yuan at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Carl Yuan Insights

Yuan has finished better than par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 13 rounds.

Yuan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Yuan has finished in the top 20 twice.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 42 -6 252 0 8 0 0 $481,522

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Yuan last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 89th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,011 yards, 278 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's event.

TPC Deere Run checks in at 7,289 yards, six yards longer than the average course Yuan has played in the past year (7,283 yards).

Yuan's Last Time Out

Yuan finished in the 42nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

Yuan shot better than 96% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.19 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.51.

Yuan recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Yuan carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Yuan recorded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that last tournament, Yuan's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Yuan finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with 11 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Yuan finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Yuan Odds to Win: +60000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Yuan's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.