The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will feature Brent Grant. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse is $7,400,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Grant at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brent Grant Insights

Grant has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Grant has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five appearances, Grant's average finish has been 68th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Grant has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 40 -6 280 0 8 0 1 $343,636

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,026.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Grant has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,301 yards, 12 yards longer than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant finished in the 0 percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which landed him in the 37th percentile among all competitors.

Grant shot better than 47% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Grant recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Grant had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.9).

Grant carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that last outing, Grant had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Grant finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Grant finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Grant Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.