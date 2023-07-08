Beau Hossler is part of the field at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse available is $7,400,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Hossler at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Beau Hossler Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hossler has shot better than par five times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Hossler has had an average finish of 45th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Hossler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 37 -5 279 0 17 0 1 $1.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Hossler placed 26th in his only finish.

Hossler made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,026.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Hossler will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,291 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He finished in the 87th percentile on par 4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 3.85 strokes on those 20 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hossler was better than 47% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Hossler failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hossler carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Hossler had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Hossler's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Hossler ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hossler finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Hossler Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.