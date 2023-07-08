Arjun Atwal is in 89th place, at E, after the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Looking to wager on Arjun Atwal at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Arjun Atwal Insights

Over his last nine rounds, Atwal has scored better than par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Atwal has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last nine rounds.

In his past five appearances, Atwal finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Atwal hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 89th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 69 -4 174 0 2 0 0 $16,367

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Atwal has an average finishing position of 77th in his past nine appearances at this event.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Atwal finished 89th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,011.

Courses that Atwal has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,346 yards, 57 yards longer than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

Atwal's Last Time Out

Atwal finished in the 56th percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which placed him in the 31st percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Atwal shot better than only 7% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Atwal did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Atwal did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Atwal's three birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the tournament average (5.0).

In that last outing, Atwal had a bogey or worse on three of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Atwal ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, less than the field average, 5.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Atwal carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Atwal's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

