The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run will include Andrew Landry. The tournament is from July 6- 9.

Looking to wager on Landry at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Andrew Landry Insights

Landry has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Landry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Landry has had an average finish of 63rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Landry has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Landry has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 60 -3 283 0 9 0 0 $186,215

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Landry has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 33rd.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

Courses that Landry has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,253 yards, 36 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Landry's Last Time Out

Landry was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic placed him in the 51st percentile.

Landry shot better than only 28% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Landry shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Landry recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Landry had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Landry's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Landry ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Landry underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Landry Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

