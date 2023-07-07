Yasmani Grandal, with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .254 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 37 of 71 games this season (52.1%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (22.5%).

He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Grandal has had at least one RBI in 22.5% of his games this year (16 of 71), with two or more RBI five times (7.0%).

He has scored in 15 games this year (21.1%), including three multi-run games (4.2%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .248 AVG .260 .295 OBP .326 .381 SLG .378 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 14 22/6 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings