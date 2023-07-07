The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes (.344 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while batting .264.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 53 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has had at least one RBI in 39.6% of his games this season (21 of 53), with more than one RBI five times (9.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year (39.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 29 .289 AVG .242 .326 OBP .290 .458 SLG .396 6 XBH 6 4 HR 4 13 RBI 14 16/4 K/BB 22/5 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings