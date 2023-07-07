The St. Louis Cardinals (36-51) and Chicago White Sox (37-52) clash on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (6-7) for the Cardinals and Dylan Cease (3-3) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.28 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.10 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 115 strikeouts over 96 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing batters have a .230 batting average against him.

Cease is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the season in this outing.

Cease will aim to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

In one of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (6-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up no earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 3.28 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .251.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 17th, 1.236 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

