On Friday, July 7, Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (36-51) visit Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (37-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at -105. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.28 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.10 ERA)

White Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 44 times and won 18, or 40.9%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 18-26 (winning 40.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

Over the last 10 games, the Cardinals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The White Sox have won in 18, or 34%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a mark of 15-32 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

