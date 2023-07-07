Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 101 home runs.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 371 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.360 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 18 starts this season.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Athletics L 7-6 Away Dylan Cease Kyle Muller 7/2/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Away Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn 7/4/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 6-2 Home Lance Lynn José Berríos 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home Jesse Scholtens Yusei Kikuchi 7/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Dylan Cease Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/15/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/16/2023 Braves - Away - -

