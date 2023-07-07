Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Friday, Trey Mancini (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .246 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (36 of 66), Mancini has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (6.1%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Mancini has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 19 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.275
|AVG
|.216
|.348
|OBP
|.271
|.412
|SLG
|.299
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|34/11
|K/BB
|33/7
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodon will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- When he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 30, the 30-year-old southpaw started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- Last season he ranked 11th in ERA (2.88), 14th in WHIP (1.028), and first in K/9 (12) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.