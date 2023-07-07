The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 105th in the league in slugging.

Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has homered in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has driven home a run in 21 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 38 .217 AVG .289 .331 OBP .358 .302 SLG .472 7 XBH 14 1 HR 5 11 RBI 15 24/16 K/BB 48/17 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings