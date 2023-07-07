Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 105th in the league in slugging.
- Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has homered in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has driven home a run in 21 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|38
|.217
|AVG
|.289
|.331
|OBP
|.358
|.302
|SLG
|.472
|7
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|15
|24/16
|K/BB
|48/17
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Rodon makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- When he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 30, the 30-year-old southpaw started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- His 2.88 ERA ranked 11th, 1.028 WHIP ranked 14th, and 12 K/9 ranked first among qualified major league pitchers last season.
