Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom (.077 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is hitting .189 with six doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 25 of 59 games this season (42.4%) Wisdom has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.3%).
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (18.6%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Wisdom has an RBI in 13 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (40.7%), including six multi-run games (10.2%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|.148
|AVG
|.220
|.258
|OBP
|.292
|.420
|SLG
|.477
|8
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|15
|33/12
|K/BB
|51/10
|1
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodon will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old southpaw last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- Last year he ranked 11th in ERA (2.88), 14th in WHIP (1.028), and first in K/9 (12) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
