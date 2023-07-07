Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .295 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .387, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 118th in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 59 of 78 games this season (75.6%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.301
|AVG
|.253
|.349
|OBP
|.302
|.416
|SLG
|.354
|11
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|18
|16/10
|K/BB
|25/10
|11
|SB
|7
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodon gets the call to start for the Yankees, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old lefty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies.
- He ranked 11th in ERA (2.88), 14th in WHIP (1.028), and first in K/9 (12) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.