Friday's game between the New York Yankees (48-40) and the Chicago Cubs (40-46) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on July 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (2-6) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (35%) in those games.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 4-6 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 13 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (397 total runs).

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.02) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule