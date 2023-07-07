Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 93 home runs.

Fueled by 238 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 13th in the majors with 397 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.02 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.266 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (2-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

He has earned a quality start one time in 14 starts this season.

Taillon has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Guardians L 8-6 Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers W 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers L 6-5 Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta 7/7/2023 Yankees - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees - Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 Red Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 Red Sox - Home - -

