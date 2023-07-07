Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (+145). The total for the matchup is listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 35%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 3-3 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 43 of its 86 games with a total this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-22 19-24 17-23 23-23 26-35 14-11

