Cody Bellinger and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (148 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Brewers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks while hitting .298.

Bellinger is batting .500 with one homer during his last games and is on a 12-game hitting streak.

Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this season (40 of 55), with multiple hits 15 times (27.3%).

He has homered in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has an RBI in 22 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 60.0% of his games this season (33 of 55), he has scored, and in eight of those games (14.5%) he has scored more than once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .269 AVG .327 .333 OBP .371 .442 SLG .529 12 XBH 10 3 HR 5 11 RBI 17 21/9 K/BB 21/9 5 SB 5

Yankees Pitching Rankings