Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .244 with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 86 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.8% of those games.
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (14.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season (35 of 86), with two or more runs three times (3.5%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.248
|AVG
|.240
|.335
|OBP
|.309
|.484
|SLG
|.392
|18
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|28
|27/14
|K/BB
|42/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 85 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.28), 34th in WHIP (1.236), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
