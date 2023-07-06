On Thursday, Yan Gomes (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .265 with four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), including nine multi-hit games (17.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 52), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has driven home a run in 20 games this season (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .289 AVG .241 .326 OBP .292 .458 SLG .368 6 XBH 5 4 HR 3 13 RBI 12 16/4 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 1

