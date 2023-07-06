On Thursday, Tim Anderson (.196 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

José Berríos

NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .235 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

Anderson has had a hit in 36 of 62 games this season (58.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (25.8%).

He has not homered in his 62 games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in 11 games this year (17.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 19 of 62 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 35 .235 AVG .235 .262 OBP .281 .284 SLG .275 4 XBH 6 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 21/4 K/BB 34/10 2 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings