Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Thursday, Tim Anderson (.196 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .235 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- Anderson has had a hit in 36 of 62 games this season (58.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (25.8%).
- He has not homered in his 62 games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 11 games this year (17.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 19 of 62 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|35
|.235
|AVG
|.235
|.262
|OBP
|.281
|.284
|SLG
|.275
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|21/4
|K/BB
|34/10
|2
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 31st in WHIP (1.198), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.