Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .257 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 78th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.
- Suzuki has had a hit in 42 of 66 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (25.8%).
- He has homered in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 66), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (31.8%), with two or more RBI in four of them (6.1%).
- In 34.8% of his games this year (23 of 66), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|37
|.217
|AVG
|.288
|.331
|OBP
|.354
|.302
|SLG
|.475
|7
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|15
|24/16
|K/BB
|46/16
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (109 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (5-7) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.57 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.