Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Thursday, Patrick Wisdom (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is batting .193 with six doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- Wisdom has had a hit in 25 of 58 games this year (43.1%), including multiple hits nine times (15.5%).
- He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (22.4%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (13.8%).
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (24 of 58), with two or more runs six times (10.3%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|.148
|AVG
|.226
|.258
|OBP
|.299
|.420
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|15
|33/12
|K/BB
|49/10
|1
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 109 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Peralta (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
