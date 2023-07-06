Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .720, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .391 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 76.6% of his 77 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.8% of them.
- He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 77), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.5% of his games this season, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (42.9%), including nine multi-run games (11.7%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.301
|AVG
|.260
|.349
|OBP
|.305
|.416
|SLG
|.364
|11
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|18
|16/10
|K/BB
|23/10
|11
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 109 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Peralta (5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.57, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
