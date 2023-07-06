Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .927 in his past 10 games, including seven home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on July 6 at 5:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Blue Jays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.580) and total hits (88) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Robert is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Robert has had a hit in 56 of 84 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 25 times (29.8%).

In 23 games this season, he has hit a long ball (27.4%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).

Robert has driven in a run in 31 games this year (36.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (42 of 84), with two or more runs 16 times (19.0%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .278 AVG .274 .338 OBP .335 .625 SLG .543 24 XBH 23 13 HR 12 24 RBI 25 40/9 K/BB 60/11 1 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings