Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .927 in his past 10 games, including seven home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on July 6 at 5:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Blue Jays.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.580) and total hits (88) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Robert is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Robert has had a hit in 56 of 84 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 25 times (29.8%).
- In 23 games this season, he has hit a long ball (27.4%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Robert has driven in a run in 31 games this year (36.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (42 of 84), with two or more runs 16 times (19.0%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.278
|AVG
|.274
|.338
|OBP
|.335
|.625
|SLG
|.543
|24
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|25
|40/9
|K/BB
|60/11
|1
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
