The Chicago Cubs and Jared Young, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jared Young At The Plate

Young has two triples, a home run and two walks while hitting .227.

Young has picked up a hit in four games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Young has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (62.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .308 AVG .111 .400 OBP .200 .846 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings