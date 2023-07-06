Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Thursday, Ian Happ (batting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Brewers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.
- He ranks 84th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 104th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Happ will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 over the course of his last outings.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 51 of 83 games this season (61.4%), including 19 multi-hit games (22.9%).
- He has gone deep in 7.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 83), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has had an RBI in 23 games this season (27.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (30.1%), including six games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.231
|AVG
|.278
|.358
|OBP
|.403
|.357
|SLG
|.444
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|16
|47/28
|K/BB
|41/31
|3
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 109 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (5-7) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.57, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
