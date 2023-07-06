On Thursday, Eloy Jimenez (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Jimenez enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

Jimenez has recorded a hit in 41 of 54 games this season (75.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.1%).

In 20.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this season (48.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .314 AVG .236 .348 OBP .294 .467 SLG .491 8 XBH 14 4 HR 7 17 RBI 21 23/6 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

