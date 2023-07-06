Cody Bellinger rides an 11-game hitting streak into the Chicago Cubs' (40-45) game versus the Milwaukee Brewers (46-41), at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday, at American Family Field.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (5-7) against the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (9-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.57 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (9-6, 2.76 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman (9-6) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.76 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.76, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.

Stroman is looking to collect his 15th quality start of the season.

Stroman is trying to pick up his 17th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 18 outings this season.

Marcus Stroman vs. Brewers

He meets a Brewers offense that ranks 24th in the league with 365 total runs scored while batting .229 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .372 slugging percentage (26th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 91 home runs (20th in the league).

Stroman has thrown six innings without giving up an earned run on three hits, while striking out eight against the Brewers this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (5-7) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 4.57 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.