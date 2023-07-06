How to Watch the Cubs vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field on Thursday at American Family Field against Marcus Stroman, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.
Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs' 91 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 234 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 21st in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 392 (4.6 per game).
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Cubs rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Chicago has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.262 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Stroman (9-6) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.
- In 18 starts this season, Stroman has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of six innings per appearance.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Tanner Bibee
|7/2/2023
|Guardians
|L 8-6
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Civale
|7/3/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Teheran
|7/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-6
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Wade Miley
|7/5/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adrian Houser
|7/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Freddy Peralta
|7/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Rodón
|7/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Gerrit Cole
|7/9/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Domingo Germán
|7/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
