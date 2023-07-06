Cody Bellinger and his .439 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (98 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers and Freddy Peralta on July 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Brewers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .284.

Bellinger will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 during his last games.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 39 of 54 games this year (72.2%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (25.9%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (13%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (59.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (13%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .269 AVG .300 .333 OBP .348 .442 SLG .470 12 XBH 8 3 HR 4 11 RBI 14 21/9 K/BB 21/9 5 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings