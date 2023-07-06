Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, July 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .275 with seven doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 12 walks.

Morel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318 with one homer.

Morel has picked up a hit in 29 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 45), and 8.2% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (44.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (24.4%).

He has scored in 27 games this year (60%), including multiple runs in six games.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .282 AVG .270 .301 OBP .337 .615 SLG .584 11 XBH 12 7 HR 8 21 RBI 16 26/3 K/BB 27/9 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings