On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .346.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 128th in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 78 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (24.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (5.1%).

He has scored in 34 games this season (43.6%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .321 AVG .248 .386 OBP .313 .409 SLG .339 12 XBH 12 0 HR 1 9 RBI 14 25/14 K/BB 24/14 5 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings