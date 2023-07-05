After hitting .241 with a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .260 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 37 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Grandal has had an RBI in 16 games this year (23.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.2%).

He has scored in 15 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .260 AVG .260 .308 OBP .326 .400 SLG .378 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 14 19/6 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings