Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .241 with a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .260 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 37 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Grandal has had an RBI in 16 games this year (23.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.2%).
- He has scored in 15 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.260
|AVG
|.260
|.308
|OBP
|.326
|.400
|SLG
|.378
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|19/6
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios (8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 33rd in WHIP (1.198), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.