Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .268 with four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Gomes is batting .235 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 62.7% of his games this season (32 of 51), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 51), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has an RBI in 20 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.289
|AVG
|.247
|.326
|OBP
|.298
|.458
|SLG
|.376
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|12
|16/4
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (109 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Houser (3-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.88 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .298 to opposing hitters.
