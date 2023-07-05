The Toronto Blue Jays (46-40) visit the Chicago White Sox (37-50) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Jose Berrios (8-6) for the Blue Jays and Lance Lynn (5-8) for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (8-6, 3.74 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (5-8, 6.47 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 6.47 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 36-year-old has put together a 6.47 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.

Lynn is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the year in this game.

Lynn is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

He has not had an outing yet in 2023 where he did not allow at least one earned run.

Lance Lynn vs. Blue Jays

He meets a Blue Jays offense that ranks 17th in the league with 383 total runs scored while batting .259 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .416 slugging percentage (10th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 96 home runs (17th in the league).

Lynn has a 7.2 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP against the Blue Jays this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .263 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

The Blue Jays will send Berrios (8-6) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.74, a 3.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.198 in 17 games this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 17 starts this season.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.

José Berríos vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with 365 runs scored this season. They have a .239 batting average this campaign with 100 home runs (14th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the White Sox in one game, and they have gone 4-for-24 over seven innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.