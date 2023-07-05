White Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Toronto Blue Jays (46-40) visit the Chicago White Sox (37-50) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
The probable starters are Jose Berrios (8-6) for the Blue Jays and Lance Lynn (5-8) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (8-6, 3.74 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (5-8, 6.47 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 6.47 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 6.47 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
- Lynn is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the year in this game.
- Lynn is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.
- He has not had an outing yet in 2023 where he did not allow at least one earned run.
Lance Lynn vs. Blue Jays
- He meets a Blue Jays offense that ranks 17th in the league with 383 total runs scored while batting .259 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .416 slugging percentage (10th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 96 home runs (17th in the league).
- Lynn has a 7.2 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP against the Blue Jays this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .263 batting average over one appearance.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (8-6) to the mound for his 18th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.74, a 3.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.198 in 17 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 17 starts this season.
- Berrios has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.
José Berríos vs. White Sox
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with 365 runs scored this season. They have a .239 batting average this campaign with 100 home runs (14th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the White Sox in one game, and they have gone 4-for-24 over seven innings.
