Jose Berrios will take the hill for the Toronto Blue Jays (46-40) on Wednesday, July 5 against the Chicago White Sox (37-50), who will counter with Lance Lynn. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Blue Jays (-120). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (8-6, 3.74 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (5-8, 6.47 ERA)

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 31 out of the 57 games, or 54.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have gone 28-24 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (53.8% winning percentage).

Toronto has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The White Sox have come away with 18 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 14-28 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+170) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

