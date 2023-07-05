Jose Berrios gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 100 home runs.

Chicago is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 365 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.362 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Lance Lynn (5-8) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has five quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Lynn will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics L 7-4 Away Tanner Banks Luis Medina 7/1/2023 Athletics L 7-6 Away Dylan Cease Kyle Muller 7/2/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Away Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn 7/4/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 7/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lance Lynn José Berríos 7/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dylan Cease Yusei Kikuchi 7/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Michael Kopech Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Lucas Giolito Adam Wainwright 7/14/2023 Braves - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.