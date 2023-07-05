How to Watch the White Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
Jose Berrios gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
White Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 100 home runs.
- Chicago is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 365 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.362 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Lance Lynn (5-8) will make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- He has five quality starts in 17 chances this season.
- Lynn will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-4
|Away
|Tanner Banks
|Luis Medina
|7/1/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-6
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kyle Muller
|7/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-7
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Paul Blackburn
|7/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Chris Bassitt
|7/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|José Berríos
|7/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|-
|Miles Mikolas
|7/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Adam Wainwright
|7/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
