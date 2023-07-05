Tucker Barnhart -- with a slugging percentage of .345 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Brewers.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is batting .193 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.

Barnhart has had a hit in 13 of 35 games this year (37.1%), including multiple hits four times (11.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 35 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Barnhart has driven in a run in six games this season (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in three of 35 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .167 AVG .225 .216 OBP .347 .167 SLG .325 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 6 20/3 K/BB 12/7 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings