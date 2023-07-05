Luis Robert and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (99 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 88 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .580.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Robert is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Robert has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 23 of them (27.4%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 31 games this season (36.9%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .278 AVG .274 .338 OBP .335 .625 SLG .543 24 XBH 23 13 HR 12 24 RBI 25 40/9 K/BB 60/11 1 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings