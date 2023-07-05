Jared Young -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jared Young At The Plate

Young has two triples, a home run and two walks while batting .222.

In three of seven games this year, Young has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one of seven games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Young has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this season (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .308 AVG .000 .400 OBP .167 .846 SLG .000 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings