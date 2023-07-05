Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .253 with 57 walks and 32 runs scored.
- He ranks 89th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 50 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (7.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has driven in a run in 22 games this season (26.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 30.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.231
|AVG
|.275
|.358
|OBP
|.396
|.357
|SLG
|.443
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|47/28
|K/BB
|41/29
|3
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (109 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser (3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .298 batting average against him.
