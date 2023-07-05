The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .253 with 57 walks and 32 runs scored.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Happ has picked up a hit in 50 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (7.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has driven in a run in 22 games this season (26.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 30.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .231 AVG .275 .358 OBP .396 .357 SLG .443 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 15 47/28 K/BB 41/29 3 SB 3

