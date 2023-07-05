The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-6 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago with 84 hits, batting .261 this season with 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 70th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

In 62.2% of his games this year (51 of 82), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (28%) he recorded more than one.

In 12.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .275 AVG .245 .339 OBP .354 .425 SLG .400 14 XBH 13 5 HR 5 22 RBI 14 39/16 K/BB 45/24 1 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings